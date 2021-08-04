Claire Burk

Claire (Callahan) Burk, 92, of Keene, passed away on July 27, 2021, at the Cheshire County Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1928, in Boston, to William F. Callahan and Ruth (DeGrasse) Callahan, and was stepdaughter to Albert J. Gokey.
Claire was married to the love of her life, the late John G. Burk Sr., for 68 years. Together, they had four children: John G. Jr. (Nancy) Burk of Keene; Jeffrey (Rosemary) Burk of Dennis, Mass.; Susan (James) Monaghan of Merrimack; and Karen (Richard) Page of Merrimack; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, a sister, Paula (Gokey) Fierro, of Gaithersburg, Md.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her sister, June (Gokey) Desmond.
She enjoyed playing competitive bridge, reading and especially enjoyed her summers on Lake Winnipesaukee with her family.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene. Msgr. Daniel Lamothe will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, and in appreciation for the care and support given to Mrs. Burk and her family, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
To share memories, photographs or condolences with Claire’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
