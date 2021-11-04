Cindy J. (Flagg) Tedford, 60, of Winchester died May 2, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of family near.
Cindy was born the daughter of the late Alfreda (Krappatsch) and Dennis Flagg on Nov. 6, 1960, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. She was educated locally and attended Winchester schools. She enjoyed traveling, being with her dogs and being in the outdoors. Time was spent collecting knick-knacks, going to yard sales and attending family cookouts.
Ms. Tedford is survived by her son, Arthur R. Tedford, and his wife, Jennifer, of Winchester; and her siblings, Judy Hickey of Chesterfield and George Tedford of Cave Junction, Ore. In addition she is survived by aunts, uncles, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cindy is predeceased by her children: Anthony Tedford on April 10, 2010, and Tara Smith on Nov. 15, 2020.
In keeping with Cindy’s wishes there were no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the family lot on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Cindy J. Tedford to Grace Christian Fellowship, 81 Ashuelot St., Winchester NH 03470.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.