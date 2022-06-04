Cindy Connors, 51, of Surry, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Born Nov. 20, 1970, in Keene, she is the daughter of the late Carol Burroughs and Douglas Gray. Cindy was a resident of the Keene area all her life and graduated from Keene High School in 1989.
A wonderful human and homemaker, Cindy was a remarkable cook and enjoyed showing her love through preparing meals for her family and friends, especially around the holidays. Her infectious energy and kind heart always brought a smile to everyone she met. She was especially proud of becoming a grandmother, and enjoyed playing silly games with her grandson. Cindy was a truly amazing grandmother, mother, daughter and friend, and will be sorely missed each and every day.
She is survived by her loving husband, Terrence Connors; her son and daughter-in-law, Aaron Reed and Elizabeth Parker; her daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Evan Pritchard; her grandson, Bennett Pritchard; her little pup, Kyra; and countless friends and extended family.
A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cindy’s name to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York NY 10017 (www.CrohnsColitisFoundation.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Foley Funeral Home. Fond memories and fun stories of Cindy may be shared at www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
