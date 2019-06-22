Christos J. Christakis
SWANZEY — Mr. Christos J. Christakis, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 20, with his loving family by his side.
Christos was born on April 15, 1941, in Yianneika Arcadia, Greece, a son of the late Demetrios and Politimi (Theofilopoulos) Christakis.
Christos came to the United States in 1952 at the age of 11 with his family, first settling in Ipswich, Mass., and later moving to Lowell, Mass., in 1957. He was a graduate of Lowell High School and attended Wentworth Tech for two years, majoring in electronic engineering.
In 1969, he and his brother, George Christakis, opened the Cove Restaurant in Billerica, Mass., and operated the restaurant up until his retirement in 1996. He lost his brother George in 1985.
Christos was a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Keene and the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell.
He was a family man, enjoying the many holiday gatherings, his favorite being Thanksgiving. Chris was a generous, fun-loving person who was known for his great sense of humor and positivity in any situation. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, Patriots fan and traveler, especially back to his birthplace in Greece. He was a huge history buff and artist, loved to read and was proud of his Greek heritage. What he loved the most was being with his family around him and watching the SyFy and History channels on TV. He was a caring and loving husband, father, and papou. We will miss him forever.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Angeliki (Kokkotas) Christakis; his two daughters, Pauline Christakis and Tasia Pananas and her husband, Evangelos; two grandchildren, Anamaria and Georgios; one sister, Theodora Grelle and her husband, Ronald; and many nieces, nephew and cousins.
Christos was pre-deceased by his brother, George Christakis, and sister, Tasia Stephens.
Relatives and friends will be received at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, on Monday, June 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. His funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Hellenic American Academy, 41 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
