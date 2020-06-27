Christopher W. Descoteaux
Christopher W. Descoteaux, 37, of West Swanzey, passed away in the comfort of his home on June 22, 2020.
He was born on March 23, 1983, in Peterborough, the son of Jane Secino and Norman Descoteaux. He grew up in Troy and attended Monadnock Regional High School, graduating with the Class of 2002. Chris had been employed by People’s Linen in Keene.
Growing up, Chris was known for his sharp wit and charming personality. He was often the class clown and knew how to bring laughter. Chris had a deep connection to nature. He enjoyed fishing and exploring the woods. He referred to himself as the “Squire of Gap Mountain,” his favorite hiking spot. He found pleasure in the company of animals, especially his dogs and cats, throughout his life. Chris had a passion for and an extensive collection of music from all genres.
Chris will be dearly missed by his father, Norman Descoteaux, of West Swanzey; and his uncle, Joseph Secino, and his wife, of Virginia. He was predeceased by his mother, Jane “Jody” Secino, in 2015, with whom he was very close.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Christopher Descoteaux’s name to the Swanzey Fire Department, P.O. Box 10009, Swanzey NH 03446; or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Chris, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
