Christopher T. Milton
The community is saddened by the sudden passing of Christopher T. Milton, 58, on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home in Keene.
His parents, Norman and Geraldine A. (VanKleeck) Milton, welcomed their son into the world in Ft. Meade, Md.
Chris served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 15 years as a radioman onboard several Coast Guard vessels.
His training with the Coast Guard opened up the opportunity for his career as a dispatcher, first as a 911 operator in Spotsylvania, Va., and later with the Greenland (N.H.) Police Department. Upon moving to Keene 20 years ago, Chris began work as a police dispatcher with the Keene Police Department, and was still with the department at the time of his death.
Chris loved collecting old vinyl records and he also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Chris will be missed by many, especially his brother, Norman R. Milton, of Keene; his sisters: Susan Mercurio of Keene; Kathleen A. Phillips of Milford, Conn.; and Maureen P. Doutch of Stow, Mass; and his two nieces: Monica Wong and Miranda Doutch. Chris was predeceased by his parents; and his daughter, Erica Milton.
Services and burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be private.
For those who wish, donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
