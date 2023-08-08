Christopher Stephen Yurgeles, 61, a resident of Keene, died unexpectedly on June 26, 2023, in Keene.
Chris was born in New Jersey on Aug. 28, 1961, and moved with his parents and brother to Goshen when he was 3 months old. He was a graduate of Newport High School, attended Casco Bay College (now Andover College) graduating Summa Cum Laude with an associates degree in computer science, and completed his education at Keene State College, graduating magna cum laude in 1985 with a major in business management.
At the time of his death, he was an employee of Keene State College in the IT Department. Until 2 years ago he operated his own business, Complete Computer Care of Keene.
His varied interests included restoring bicycles, motorcycles and most anything on wheels, collecting guitars, listening to country music, rock and classical jazz, pursuing an interest in archaeology and riding the back roads of New Hampshire and Vermont on his motorcycle. His family and friends remember him best for his empathy, generosity, intellect and sense of humor, but most of all for his compassion for animals. During his lifetime he shared his home with many dogs and cats. He left behind Chloe, Jojo, Georgia and Timmie.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Michael J. Yurgeles; his grandparents, Joseph and Helen Yurgeles, and J. Kirk Seaton, Ph.D. and Clara Millikin Seaton; and his uncles, R. Kirk Seaton, MD, and Richard Yurgeles.
He is survived by his mother, Laura Heather Yurgeles, of Asheville, N.C.; his brothers, Michael K. Yurgeles (Nancy) of Torrington, Conn., and Peter A. Yurgeles (Jill) of Vass, N.C.; his nieces, Emilee Binette of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Laura Rebecca Gergar of Redding, Conn.; many grand-nieces and nephews; also, his beloved aunt, Helyn Anderson, of Brandon, Vt.; and his cousins, Kaitlin Anderson of Essex Jct., Vt., and Max Anderson of Essex, Vt.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tempesta’s Restaurant, 401 Winchester St., Keene.