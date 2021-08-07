Christopher Jere Robbins, 66, passed away at Cheshire Medical Center on July 29, 2021, in the company of his family and friends.
Chris was born on Dec. 5, 1954, in Peterborough and moved to Keene in 1957. He attended local schools and graduated from Keene High School in 1973. As a high school student, he was actively involved in Scout Troop 18 and Youth Ministry at the United Church of Christ. Upon graduating, Chris entered the building trades and started his own construction company, Chris Robbins Builders, where he mentored many currently active local builders. He was a true craftsman with an impeccable eye for detail.
On Aug. 2, 1980, Chris married the love of his life, Susan Foldeak. Together they raised two children, Aaron and Amanda. Chris treasured spending time with his granddaughter, Dakota Pickering. “Papa” was a very active grandfather, involved in her camps and performing arts rehearsals, and attending sporting events and theater productions. Chris shared his love of the outdoors with her, going on frequent hikes and swimming and paddling at the family camp on Sunset Lake in Greenfield, where he spent every summer.
Chris loved reading, geography, music (especially The Beatles), playing drums, cabinet-making, playing cribbage, golfing and spending time at the lake. He had many friends, and often spent time with the “Cabin Boys,” his band from high school. He was an active member of the Elks Lodge 927 where he volunteered many hours restoring the Elks Camp and the Elks Lodge, as well as cooking for special events and fundraisers. Chris was named Elk of the Year in 2009.
Chris was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Foldeak Robbins; his son, Aaron Robbins, of Marlborough; and his grandchildren, Connor and McKenna, of Marietta, Ga.; his daughter, Amanda Robbins Pickering, and his granddaughter, Dakota, of Marlborough; and his brother, Steve Robbins, and his wife, Mame O’Dette, of Westmoreland. He is mourned by his sister-in-law, Sandra Chase, of Marlow; his brother-in-law, Max Foldeak, and his wife, Dianna Noyes, of West Chesterfield; his brother-in-law, Christopher Foldeak, of Appleton, Wisc.; his nephew, Will Chase, of Seattle; his nephew, Gabe Foldeak, of Cambridge, Mass.; “Aunt” Kate Foldeak of Chesterfield and “Uncle” Don Chase of Westmoreland. Chris was predeceased by his parents, and his beloved dog, Chance. Chris used to quip, “One wife, one dog,” and he meant it!
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Elks Lodge 927, c/o Sandy Jones, 81 Roxbury St., Keene NH 03431.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Camp on East Surry Road in Keene on Aug. 28, 2021, from 2-5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.