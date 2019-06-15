Christopher Young
A graveside service for Christopher J. Young will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Route 12, Keene. The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with arrangements.
