Christopher J. Lariviere, 58, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Feb. 28, 2023, at his home in Sullivan.
His parents, Loretta M. (Bergeron) and Robert J. Lariviere Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Oct. 18, 1964, in Keene. Christopher attended St. Joseph Regional School in Keene and was a 1983 graduate of Keene High School.
Chris was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. To all his brothers: Semper Fi!
Chris had been a trusted member of the facilities service team at Keene State College since 2001, providing skilled carpentry to the campus. Before coming to Keene State, Chris was a member of the Keene Police Department and also worked locally at Bergeron Construction and as a local bartender.
Chris’s finest memories were at his camp in Stoddard, where he hosted numerous family events. He loved hunting, fishing and boating. He proudly gave tours of Highland Lake in Stoddard on his pontoon boat. He had an infectious laugh and was known as the “life of the party.” Most important to Chris was his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Amber Lariviere, of Keene; a granddaughter, Lillian Lariviere, of Keene; his father, Robert J. Lariviere Sr., of Keene; his sister, Cathy Johnson, and her husband, Andrew, of Lyndhurst, Ohio; his sister, Denise Croteau, and her husband, Chuck, of Harrisville; his brother, David Lariviere, and his wife, Shari, of Madison, Conn.; his partner, Elizabeth Eldredge, of Sullivan; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert J. Lariviere Jr., on Nov. 19, 2012; and his mother, Loretta M. Lariviere, on Nov. 30, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers and military honors will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Lariviere’s memory to St. Joseph Regional School, 92 Wilson St., Keene NH 03431.
