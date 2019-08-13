Christopher J. Hulsizer
Christopher J. “Chris” Hulsizer, 48, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Belvedere, N.J., died on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, of natural causes at home.
Christopher was born the son of Constance J. (Coleman) Bowblis and the late Douglas Hulsizer on Feb. 4, 1971, in Flemington, N.J. Chris and his family moved to the Keene area in 1986. He was educated locally and graduated from Monadnock High School class of 1989.
Chris was a kind and compassionate soul. He only saw the best in everyone. He was quick to forgive and was very understanding of others’ failings. He was courteous and mannerly. Always fair, he had a high regard for all life, even the smallest of creatures. Chris cared deeply for people, especially his family.
He had a great passion for music and was known for his tremendous knowledge and enjoyment of music of many genres and loved discussing music with other aficionados. Chris was a D.J. on the college radio station, WKNH for many years. He was respected for his professionalism and interesting programming.
Chris also had an appreciation of art and particularly liked Monet and other impressionistic painters. He enjoyed photography and had a gift for capturing the simple beauties of nature. He also liked history, airplanes and classic cars. An intelligent man, he was an avid reader of many subjects and enjoyed conversations with people on many different topics. Chris was well known for his sense of humor. Chris gave back to his friends and family when possible. To many he was a rare gift of joy.
Chris was a spiritual person with solid beliefs and credited that with his ability to endure through many hardships. He was very honest and believed in being fair and giving to all.
Chris was a gentle person and will be long missed by his friends and family. He was deeply loved by many and very loving. He left an enduring mark on the many lives of those who were privileged to know him.
Mr. Hulsizer is survived by his parents, Constance “Connie” J. Bowblis and her husband, Robert, of Keene; his siblings, Timothy R. Hulsizer of Roswell, Ga., and Cynthia Schilke and children, Devon and Ayden Kpormegbey, of Placerville, Calif.; his uncle, James McCann and wife, Paula, of Marlow; his aunt, Cynthia Rogers and husband, Bruce, of Keene; aunt, Barbara Sixt of Linden, N.J.; and uncle, William Bowblis and wife, Margo, of Kinnelon, N.J.; his cousins, Daniel McCann of Marlow and Emma Rogers of Keene and Michael Sixt of High Bridge, N.J.
Chris is predeceased by his father, Douglas Hulsizer of Clinton, N.J.; and his grandparents, Foster and Nina Hulsizer of Clinton, N.J., Edward and Eleene McCann of Sullivan, and William and Florence Bowblis of Neshanic Station, N.J.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A celebration of life service will occur on Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. in the Sullivan Congregational Church, 4 Church St., Sullivan. Burial will be private in the family lot at Sullivan Center Cemetery.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Christopher J. Hulsizer to: Monadnock Family Services (ACT Team), 64 Main St., Keene, NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.