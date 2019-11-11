Christopher H. Sheldon
Christopher Harmon Sheldon, 41, of Fitzwilliam, husband to Maren E. Gagne, passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, 2019. He collapsed while running near his home.
Mr. Sheldon was born in Beverly, Mass., on April 24, 1978, the first son of the late Joan Sheldon and of Gary Sheldon. He leaves behind loving siblings, Carrie Bibighaus, Joshua Sheldon, Rachel Skarritt, Emily Boyd, Amy Custodio and Rebekkah Coons; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law, Deborah Chipman and his father-in-law, Kerry P. Gagne.
Christopher Sheldon was a Boston School oil painter and a writer. He had hoped to bring the Boston School style of teaching to the Monadnock Region and worked tirelessly toward this goal. His drive and passion where truly unparalleled and he brought them to all the challenges he accepted and each person he loved. Recently he embarked upon his life’s work, an original fantasy epic complete with painted illustrations. This was his calling, and he found great fulfillment in it.
Christopher Sheldon was a devout Christian. He loved Jesus and took great strength and joy from his faith through contemplation and study. That faith grew as he did, a man always questing to be his best self. Always learning and hoping, always positive and thoughtful.
He was an adventurer. He had the most beautiful soul, both gentle and kind, funny and mischievous, brilliant and loyal. He gave his large family breath-taking, unconditional love, and always took time to remind us of our better nature. He never lost his patience or said an unkind word through the extensive remodeling of the little house he shared with his wife, and was always ready with a smile when he came through the door of their home.
Christopher was a gift we were given to cherish. He was with us too briefly, bringing his dazzling love, and leaving that love for us to keep.
There will be no calling hours. The service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Troy Baptist Church, 17 North Main St., Troy. A fellowship will follow the service at 64 Holman Road, Fitzwilliam.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to www.kittyrescueandadoption.org, P.O. Box 468, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.