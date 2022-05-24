Christopher A. Leger, 64, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully and surrounded by the love of his family at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on May 20, 2022.
He was born in Winchendon, Mass., on Feb. 7, 1958, the son of Anita (Carrier) Leger. Chris successfully owned Leger Restorations through the 1980s and ’90s. In the early years he built the Jack Daniels Inn and other Peterborough landmarks. He decided to parlay into the commercial building industry in the later 1990s and supervised many impressive large-scale projects throughout New England. He achieved great success within his industry.
Chris took pride in giving his children the childhood he had always wished for. His work ethic and drive meant many long, hard days, but he did everything selflessly. His devotion to taking care of his family allowed his wife to stay home raising their two kids, which is exactly where she found her joy. He was truly content to let the three of them run the show and have many adventures! If they were happy, he was happy. He created many traditions and yearly trips, and the family holds the fondest memories of school breaks and summer vacations, especially camping, Disney, Maine and even Alaska. His final trip was to Wyoming to visit a dear friend before his health started to decline.
In his younger years Chris had some amazing life experiences via travel, Spain being the country he spoke most about. He loved to tinker in owning toys and collecting antiques, especially glass bottles. His kids would like to think of him in heaven speeding around on his little red camp boat, riding his Harley, enjoying various snowmobiles and, of course, his Jeep that he drove right up until the end of his life. While he could play a good game of poker or horseshoes, his hobbies always morphed into whatever the kids were enjoying. He would build forts, sandboxes and even built an entire baseball diamond in the backyard of one of their first homes while he coached Little League baseball. He would build a skating rink yearly and fostered a love of animals and the outdoors. Many a night was had playing until dark outside in the neighborhood.
Chris was there to welcome all three of his grandkids into the world, being one of the first to hold them all. The kids lovingly named him Pep. Being retired he had devoted his time to babysitting, playing pretend, arts and crafts, sports and spoiling them at every occasion. They had become his world. Even as his health failed, he pushed himself beyond what he had left to be ever present in their lives.
Chris is survived by the mother of his children, Brigitte A. (Geoffrey) Leger; and his children, Christopher M. Leger, and Jennifer L. (Leger) Wironen and his son-in-law, Thomas Wironen.
A private burial will take place at St. Peters Cemetery in Peterborough. To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit Chris’ tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
