Christine Sheila Robinson

Christine Sheila (Dodd) Robinson, 62, of Hinsdale, died on March 14, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon.
Christine was born in Durham, England, to Vernon and Sheila (Ball) Dodd, on Sept. 30, 1958. Her passion for flowers and birds was only surpassed by her love for her family. Chris’s detailed knowledge of flowers and other plants was revered by all she knew. She loved her birds and could name nearly every one she encountered, her favorite being the hummingbird. She had a special journal and in that she logged their arrival and departure yearly. Chris also liked to take cruises and read; her favorite destinations were Alaska and the Caribbean islands. She had also traveled the world with her family, as her father was in the British Army. She was just finishing reading the Outlander series.
Christine is survived by her husband of 42 years, Marty R. Robinson; her father, Vernon Dodd; her two sisters: Linda Dodd Abell; and Michelle Dodd; and her brother, Kevin Dodd. Chris had three children: Sharon Putnam, Melinda Watkins and Andrew Robinson; nine grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. She is also survived by many other family members, including Barbara Thomas, her surrogate mother. Chris was predeceased by her mother, Sheila Dodd; and her grandson, Nathaniel Watkins.
There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
