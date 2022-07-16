Christine E. Coty, 78, of Ashuelot, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
She was born a daughter to the late Martha (Stancliff) and Francis J. Dubriske on July 24, 1943, in Ashuelot. Christine graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1961.
Christine began her career at O’Neal’s Paper Mill in Ashuelot, where she was an assembly technician. Later in her career, Christine worked for Bridgeport Metal Goods Manufacturing Co. in Hinsdale. Her tenure at Bridgeport Metal lasted more than 20 years. She retired in 2005.
Christine, better known to all her friends and family as “Nana,” enjoyed the beautiful life she had built. She was thrilled with a day of “crafties,” puzzles on “the patio,” nurturing her garden, knitting, decorating, or simply watching the many birds that seemed to be drawn to her spirit, especially hummingbirds and cardinals. She loved spending time with her family and looked forward to the annual family vacation visiting various beaches in Maine and enjoying her fill of fresh New England seafood. Christine would never pass up an opportunity to visit the casino, where she enjoyed the slot machines and bingo. She lived for holidays, celebrations and nights by the fire spent with those she held dearest.
Christine is survived by her children: Rainna L. Baker and her husband, Brian, of Winchester; Chelby M. Snow of Brattleboro; Wendy A. Snow of Nashua; Francis S. Snow and his wife, Donna, of Ashuelot; Stanley F. Snow and his wife, Terry, of Winchester; and her stepson, John Coty Jr.; her siblings: Frances Whipple of Guilford, Vt.; Mary (Butchie) Mallory of Vernon, Vt.; and Felicia Dubriske of Winchester; and also all of her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Christine is now rejoined with her loving husband, John Coty Sr.; her parents; her sisters, Rose Saczawa and Barbara Porter; and her grandson, Brian K. Baker Jr.
In keeping with Christine’s wishes, all services will be private. Burial will occur later in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Christine E. Coty to: Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH. 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).