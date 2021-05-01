Cheryl Ellen Frazier Duquette, 55, of Alstead, passed away on April 17, 2021, at her home with her partner, Bill, and her son, John, by her side
She was born in Keene on Nov. 16, 1965, the daughter of Carol Frazier Sprague and David L. Johnson. She was adopted by Robert H. Frazier in 1975.
Cheryl grew up in Keene and graduated from Keene High School in 1984. She had a special gift of taking care of people. Cheryl was a caregiver to the elderly and disabled adults for many years at 180 Court Street, Comfort Keepers, Chesco and Autumn Passages. She last worked for Tucker Transportation as a driver transporting disabled children to school.
Growing up she enjoyed horseback riding, roller skating, cheerleading and being with her friends. In recent years she loved going to her family’s camp in Stewartstown. She also loved snowmobiling, riding ATVs, hanging out by her pool, watching NASCAR racing, spending time with her pets and crafting. She made many kinds of crafts and jewelry for consignment to sell at Alstead Country Crafts.
She leaves her loving partner of 22 years, William E. Clark Sr., and her, son John D. Clark, both of Alstead; her mother, Carol Frazier Sprague, of Nelson; her partner’s parents, John and Polly Clark, of Alstead; her stepdaughter, Krystle Clark, and her son, Kaleb, of Hinsdale; and her stepson, William Clark Jr., and his wife, Kira, and their three children, Wyatt, Braydon and Lacy, of Alstead; her brother, John W. Frazier, and his wife, Melissa, and their three children, Makayla, Mya and Jayden, of Spofford; her sister, Tammy Swanson, her two children, Shae Pike and Xzavior Swanson, and her partner, Robert Krauss, of West Swanzey; her father, David Johnson, of Zephyrhills, Fla,; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is predeceased by her adopted father, Robert H. Frazier; her stepmother, Sharon Johnson; her brother, David R. Frazier; her stepfather, Herbert Sprague; and her grandparents, Harold and Rosalie Myers, and Roland and Susie Frazier.
Cheryl will be dearly missed by her family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene, outside under the pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alstead Ambulance, P.O. Box 60, Alstead NH 03602.
