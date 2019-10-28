Cherolyn A. Frazier
Cherolyn A. (Fletcher) Frazier, 70, a lifetime resident of Keene, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Johnson City Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn. She passed suddenly and unexpectedly while on vacation with the love of family near after a brief illness.
Cherolyn was born the daughter of the late Erdine (Twitchell) and Raymond Fletcher on Jan. 12, 1949, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School, class of 1967.
On July 18, 1969, she exchanged vows with William C. Frazier, Jr. They were married in a simple service at the family home in Keene with close family and friends in attendance. The Frazier’s have been married for 50 years.
She worked as a teacher’s aid for the Franklin School in Keene for 10 years before retiring in 2007. Prior, she was a housewife and mom to all. She felt it was important to be home for the children and keep a proper home.
Cherolyn enjoyed going to flea markets and having booths at the markets. She was known as the “tool lady.” She also liked to go to car shows, motorcycle shows, engine shows and various swap meets. She loved to be with the kids and grandkids; family meant everything to her. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Cherolyn was liked and loved by all.
Mrs. Frazier is survived by her husband, William C. Frazier Jr. of Keene; her children, William C. Frazier III of Keene, Jason F. Frazier of Keene, Jeremy P. Frazier of Bristol, Va., and Tanya L. Frazier of Swanzey; a sister, Norma Pratt of Keene; five grandchildren, Heather Gauthier and her husband, Donald, Macie Frazier, Michael Frazier, Julianna Frazier and Preston Frazier; four great-grandchildren, Jessika Eldridge, Annalee Gauthier, Ayden Gauthier and Donald Gauthier. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral chapel. A celebration of life service will occur on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Union Church, Route 12, Westmoreland. The family has requested that you wear the color yellow as a sign of respect to the services. Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made to the First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene, attn. Daycare Program. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene 03431. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.