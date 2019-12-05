Cherie L. Myers
Cherie L. Myers, 46, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
She was born Jan. 21, 1973, to Christine Nocera in Vineland, N.J. She was a graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School and worked as a direct support professional where she enjoyed being able to help those in need with her kind spirit and endless enthusiasm. She was an avid reader and loved finding new inspiration for life through words. She is remembered for her zest for life, the impact she had on those she befriended, and the kindness she showed to every person and animal who crossed her path. Her family meant everything to her, and she loved them fiercely. She was their biggest cheerleader, and she will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Justin, her best friend and constant (as she was so fond of saying), her three daughters: Madison, Makaela and Darian, for whom her love knew no bounds; and their cats Tyrion, Meera and Chowder. She is also survived by her mother, Christine Nocera; her sister, Jaime Anastasio; her niece, Gabby Anastasio; and her nephew, Hayden Anastasio.
Cherie enjoyed scrapbooking, photography and journaling.
A public celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Potato Barn in Walpole. The venue is located at the Bellows Walpole Inn on Potato Barn Lane. Per her wishes, her family is requesting that in the true spirit of celebrating life, colorful attire be worn. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey 03446, in honor of Cherie’s endless love and compassion for animals. The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
