Cherie Kazmira Volante, born Cherie Diane Meattey, 55, of Hilo, Hawaii, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Hilo Medical Center on Sept. 12, 2021, after fighting cancer.
Born at Elliot Community Hospital in Keene on Nov. 18, 1965, to Ernest and Diana Meattey, she was raised in Fitzwilliam and was a lifelong scholar and an avid volunteer.
Ms. Volante was survived by her daughter, Caritia (Volante) Krakow, and her husband, Justin, of Castle Rock, Colo.; her son, Caley Volante, of Albuquerque, N.M.; her daughter, Caryzma Volante, of Keene; her grandchildren, Lana, Lillian, Kenneth and Aizlynn; her father, Ernest Meattey Jr., of Hinsdale; her brother, Darryl Meattey, and his wife, Lois, of Fitzwilliam; and several aunts, cousins and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Diana Meattey, and her brother, Jeffrey Meattey, both of Fitzwilliam.
Arrangements are by by Ballard Family Mortuary of Hilo, Hawaii. Online condolences can be made at www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com.
