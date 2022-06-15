Charlotte Jardine, 82, of West Swanzey, passed away on June 9, 2022, after a period of declining health, with family by her side.
She was born Aug. 2, 1939, the daughter of Charles and Doris Porter of Marlborough.
She spent her youth in Marlborough involved in girls basketball, 4-H, and was once crowned Dairy Princess. She graduated from Marlborough High School in 1957 near the top of her class. She went on to work at Sprague and Carlton and Central Screw, before her final career at Keene Chrysler Plymouth, where she was an executive. After her retirement, she concentrated on her flower gardens and working around the home she shared for more than 50 years with her husband, John.
She is survived by her sister, Margery Moore, of Sullivan; three sons: Robert Paige and his spouse, John, of Fall River Mass., Ronald Paige Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Keene; and Richard Paige of Keene. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Valerie Paige and her children, Hayden and Camryn, of Swanzey; and Heather Paige and her children, Casey and Lawson, of Keene; along with several nieces and nephews. Charlotte is predeceased by her husband, John Jardine, and her parents, Charles and Doris Porter, of Marlborough.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the family lot at Oak Hill Cemetery, Pine Street, Swanzey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte’s memory to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or share a memory of Charlotte, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
