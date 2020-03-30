Charlotte J. Wright
Charlotte Jenkins Wright, 100, died peacefully of natural causes on March 22, 2020 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
She was born in Keene on Oct. 11, 1919, the daughter of Alston D. Jenkins and Helen R. Jenkins. She graduated from Keene High School in 1937. Although she was unable to attend college, she was an avid reader and researcher throughout her life.
She married Melvin A. Wright on June 14, 1941. In 1942, they bought a run-down former tavern with no indoor plumbing or electricity on Hurricane Road in Keene. They worked tirelessly to transform the structure into a home where family and friends always found a warm welcome. Charlotte remained living there until 2018.
In 1962, she and Melvin began planting Christmas trees as a future retirement project. Charlotte kept the business operational after Melvin’s death in 1993 and remained actively involved well into her 90s. She was a member of the NH/VT Christmas Tree Growers Association.
A lifelong homemaker, Charlotte had many talents and interests. She was a passionate horticulturist and naturalist. She was proficient in many forms of art, especially oriental brush painting, and was a member of the Keene Art Association for many years. Some local residents may remember riding to and from Symonds School in her Volkswagen school bus.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Leslie G. Jenkins, of Woodstock, N.Y. Survivors include her daughter, Sharon J. Wright, and her husband, Ronald Sadowski, of Tarentum, Pa.; her son, Daniel A. Wright, and his wife, Debra, of Marlborough; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the entire Maplewood staff for their exceptional care and compassion. Any memorial contributions may be made to Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland, NH 03467.
Services will be private.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
