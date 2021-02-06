Charlotte J. Boutwell

Charlotte J. (Nichols) Boutwell, of Dublin, formerly of Keene, died Jan. 28, 2021, in Lancaster. She was the beloved wife of the late Jeffrie R. Boutwell Sr., to whom she was married for 69 years prior to his death in 2016. She was 93 years old.
She was born Nov. 2, 1927, in Lempster, the youngest of 10 children of Lucius H. and Beatrice M. (Harris) Nichols Sr.
She attended schools in Lempster and graduated from Towle High School in Newport in 1945. Upon graduation from high school, she was employed by New England Tel & Tel from 1945-47 as an operator. After leaving New England Tel & Tel, she became a full-time housewife and mother from 1947-1952. Charlotte began her career in data processing with the National Grange Mutual Insurance Company in Keene in 1952. In 1953, she became assistant supervisor in data processing and subsequently was appointed claims supervisor in 1954. In 1957, she became associated with Peerless Insurance Company in Keene as a supervisor in the data processing department and assumed additional responsibilities as secretary to the manager. In 1962, she was appointed administrative assistant to the officer in charge of data processing activities.
She was an active member of the Silver Mountain Grange in Lempster for many years, and an active member of the International Management Council and had participated in annual Community Chest drives. She was an avid bowler at Yankee Lanes for many years when she resided in Keene.
Charlotte’s career path changed in 1967 when she went to work for the Keene School District for a brief time as a data processing specialist in the business office. That same year, she became data processing supervisor at the Keene Clinic. In 1971, she returned to Peerless Insurance Company in the underwriting department. She remained at Peerless until her retirement in 1989, with her final title being Assistant Personnel Director.
After retirement, her greatest joy was working in her flower gardens at her home in Dublin. She loved her plants and flowers and had a fondness for lady slippers, which she counted and staked out every spring/early summer. She also tended to her wild blueberry bushes in the back of her home, which she enjoyed having with her morning breakfast. She did do some travelling with friends and daughters on occasion, having traveled to Canada, New Brunswick, California and Florida.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Holmes, and her husband, Allen, of Groveton; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Madeline Davis and Priscilla Nichols; her brother-in-law, Dexter Collins; and her “adopted” big brother, Roy Malool, who was a lifelong friend of the Nichols family; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her infant son, Jeffrie R. Boutwell Jr., at 3 months of age; her daughter, Diane Kermick, at 67 years of age; her sisters, Lillian Hartwell, Edith Hartwell, Louise Hoyt and Beatrice Johnson; her brothers, Harris Nichols, Lucius Nichols Jr., Earl Nichols, Bruce Nichols and Orson Nichols; and her great-granddaughter, Isabella Sue Pennel, at 8 days of age.
Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2021 at Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home in Newport. Burial for both Charlotte and her late husband, Jeffrie, will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, as their wishes were prearranged to be buried together. Arrangements are by Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home in Newport.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Lempster Historical Society, c/o Laura Pinkney, P.O. Box 213, Lempster NH 03605; or to the Dublin Community Church, P.O. Box 308, Dublin NH 03444.
