Charlotte Adelgunde Fischer was a caring soul who gave so much love to her children, grandchildren, friends and family. She passed away from this world on May 8, 2022, at the age of 63.
She was born to Grethe and Albrecht Fischer on June 8, 1958, in Schwurbitz, Germany, where she grew up on a beautiful farm with her siblings Barbel, Hanna, Kurt, Gerd and Klaus. She moved to the U.S. where she studied and worked in graphic design. Charlotte later lived her life as an artist and environmental activist. She was a wonderful mother to her two children, Corinne and Trevor, and grandmother to Emiliano and Lila.
Charlotte lived a full life and pursued many passions. She was a trained classical singer; enjoyed playing tennis at the Brattleboro Outing Club; and was an active member of the River Gallery School. She lived as a member of the Taliesin community at the F.L.L.W. School of Architecture, helped to teach art classes for veterans and suicide survivors at the Arizona Artists Guild, and sang in the Valley Women’s Ensemble. Her passion for art, nature and literature inspired her to create many children’s books. She helped to care for both of her grandchildren, passing on to them her love of gardening, cooking and art.
Charlotte gave her full attention, passion and love to all people and living things selflessly. She will be remembered as someone who put love and care into the smallest details of life.
A Memorial Service celebrating Charlotte’s life was held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at The Memorial Garden at St. Alban’s, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, Maine. The Rt. Rev. Thomas J. Brown was the celebrant.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland, Maine. To view Charlotte’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
