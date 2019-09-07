Charlotte A. Phillips
Charlotte Alice Phillips was born Nov. 11, 1950, and passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Michael’s Hospice.
Charlotte was residing in Leominster, England, at the time of her passing.
She grew up in Gilsum and was a 1968 graduate of Monadnock High School.
Before moving to England, she worked as an accountant for WKS and prior at National Grange Mutual for a great number of years.
Charlotte was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all. She leaves behind her daughter, Laurie Comerford and her husband, Scott; her granddaughter, Emilie Gokey; and grandson, Daniel Comerford, all of Keene. She also leaves behind five brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Charlotte’s wishes, there will be no services. If you would like to honor Charlotte, you may make a donation to the St. Michael’s Hospice Center in Hereford, England, using the following web page: www.st-michaels-hospice.org.uk/donate/donate-in-memory.
