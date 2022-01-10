Charles W. “Chuck” Matthews, 75, of Swanzey, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022, following a period of declining health.
He was born on June 9, 1946, in Berwyn, Pa., son of the late William and Marie (Gilligan) Matthews.
Following his upbringing and schooling in Pennsylvania, Chuck joined the U.S. Army at 17 years of age and spent five years on active duty. He later joined the National Guard and spent more than 20 years in service to the military, including a tour in Iraq.
Chuck had a passion for helping others and valued being of service to those around him. In addition to serving as an EMT he worked at a variety of local companies throughout his career. After retirement, Chuck continued to serve his community members by working with Home Healthcare driving clients to various appointments and delivering Meals on Wheels.
In addition to time spent with family, Chuck enjoyed his membership with the New Hampshire ATV Club and took many trips riding with his fellow ATV enthusiast friends. He was also a ham radio operator and member of the NRA.
Most of all, Chuck loved his wife of nearly 50 years, Joanne. They genuinely enjoyed each other’s company. From trips to Maine to watching Jeopardy in the evening, it didn’t matter what they were doing, as long they were together.
Chuck knew how to make people laugh with his quick wit and humor and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Chuck was known for his unbending honesty and trustworthiness and was a great believer in following the rules.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joanne (Rocheleau) Matthews, of Swanzey; his children: Jeff Matthews and his wife, Jennifer, of Westmoreland; and Linda Jones of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; his grandsons, Zachary Matthews and Michael Jones; his brother-in-law, David Rocheleau of Dover; his sister-in-law, Robin Priest, of Keene; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandson, Jacob Matthews; his sister, Christine Barron; and his brother-in-law, Frank O’Brien.
A graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Swanzey will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charles W. Matthews’ name are requested to be made to the NH ATV Club, P.O. Box 124, Pittsfield NH 03263.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FoleyFuneralHome.com for the Matthews family.
