On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Charles Sumner Wright Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 89.
Charlie was born on Jan. 30, 1933, in Keene to Charles S. and Helen (Conant) Wright. On Dec. 5, 1953, he married Loretta Davis. They raised two children together, Diane and David, in their hometown of Keene, where they maintained a long, loving marriage.
Charlie enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 20 years old and served as a radioman on the USS Bristol. Following his time in the Navy, Charlie was a longtime employee of Sweeney’s Sales and Service, formerly at 147 Winchester St. in Keene, where he was service manager for 25 years, a job he loved. He later worked for Fairfield’s Motors after they acquired Sweeney’s. He enjoyed interacting with customers and fellow employees and was a true “people person,” even though he spent a lot of quiet time at home where he was an avid nature fan, and enjoyed watching the local wildlife that wandered through his backyard. He loved his family, his time at the family cottage on Granite Lake, and cheering on at sporting events, especially those of family and friends. Charlie was a gentle soul who didn’t require a lot in life. He was known for his dry wit, and always appreciated a mischievous prank. Charles, Charlie, Sumner, Chaz or Bampa, whatever name you knew him by, was loved and respected by virtually everyone he met.
Charlie was preceded in death by his sister, Connie; his brother, John; his daughter, Diane; and his grandson, Whalen.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta; three brothers, Bruce, Bill and Peter; his son, David; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Lucas, Erika and Maxine; his great-grandchildren, Owen, Hudson and Addison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held graveside at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, in Keene, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested in memory of Charlie in honor of Diane Wright McClorey to the Keene High School Memorial Fund, 43 Arch St., Keene NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Charlie, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.