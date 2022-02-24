Charles Smith

Charles V. “Chuck” Smith, 84, of Keene, died in the early hours of Feb. 19, 2022. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.
Chuck was born on Feb. 14, 1938, in Edgewater Park Township, N.J., to the late James F. and Hazel (Hedges) Smith. He graduated from Keene High School in 1956 and worked in the ink division at Markem for 46 years. After retiring, Chuck and his wife, Jan, took a long-planned sightseeing trip and spent five weeks driving cross country.
Chuck joined Trinity Lutheran Church in 1954, where he served as an elder for many years. He could often be found working at the church landscaping, painting or staining woodwork. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1956-64, achieving the rank of Corporal.
A loving family man, he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice “Jan” (Martin) Smith. He is also survived by his daughters, Debra (Tim) Flanders of Keene and Sandra Mann of Killingworth, Conn., as well as his grandchildren: Stephanie Flanders of New Haven, Conn.; Tyler Flanders of San Diego; Heather Mann of Rochester, N.Y.; and Trevor Mann of Tampa, Fla. He is also survived by his brother, Theodore “Ted” (JoAnn) Smith, of Poway, Calif. He is predeceased by his parents, and his grandson, Ryan Flanders.
Services will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church on Maple Avenue in Keene on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, masks are required. Burial will be held privately in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the charities that Chuck strongly supported: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105; The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516, or David’s House, 461 Mt. Support Road, Lebanon NH 03766.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
