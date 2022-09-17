Charles Sears

Charles “Ed” Sears, 83, a resident of Keene and formerly of Gilsum, died peacefully on Sept. 10, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center, with his wife of 61 years, Alice, by his side.
He was born to the late Charles and Anna (Cox) Sears on Dec. 12, 1938, in Springfield, Mass. Ed graduated from Technical High School in 1957 and American International College in 1961. He spent many years in retail management and 20 years with C&S Wholesale Grocers. During retirement he and his wife operated a small distributorship.
On Feb. 18, 1961, Charles exchanged vows with the love of his life, Alice E. White. They had a simple service in Hinsdale.
Ed was witty with a wonderful sense of humor and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was a lifelong fisherman and sports fan who was known to make a wager or two. He loved family gatherings, especially during holiday times. He and Alice were able to make many wonderful trips to the Caribbean and Las Vegas with family or close friends.
Ed was a member of the Royal Order of Moose in Keene for 10 years, along with being a member of the Lions Club in Cheshire, Mass., for 5 years.
Family members include his son, Scott Sears, and his wife, April, of Alstead; his grandson, Ken Sears, and his significant other, Breauna Martin, and great-grandchildren, Emma, Aubrey and Mason, of Alstead; and his brothers-in-law: Frank White and his wife, Donna, of Keene; and John White and his wife, Connie, of Harrisville. He is also survived by a niece, nephews and cousins.
Ed was predeceased by his grandson, Brandon Russell.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).