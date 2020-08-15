Charles R. Beauregard Sr.
Charles R. “Charlie” Beauregard Sr., 90, a longtime resident of Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Pheasant Wood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Peterborough.
Charles’ parents, Alden J. and Nora E. (Hobert) Beauregard, welcomed their son into the world on July 6, 1930, in Marlborough. Charles grew up in Marlborough and was a 1948 graduate of Marlborough High School.
Charles proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Over the years, Charles held many positions, including plant manager, plant supervisor and an industrial engineer, as well as owning two businesses, working for Kingsbury Corporation, Arthur Whitcomb, Keene Recycling and, in his later years, CHESCO.
Charles made an impact on his community as a very active, longtime member of the East Swanzey Fire and Rescue Department, reaching the rank of Captain; as a Deputy Fire Warden for the State of New Hampshire for four years; and as a member of the Swanzey Planning and Zoning Boards. He was also a member of the Swanzey American Legion Post.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his children: Mark J. Beauregard and his companion, Kandace Mattson, of Richmond; Michael A. Beauregard and his wife, Micky, of Deltona, Fla.; Denise R. Simard of Troy; a daughter-in-law, Christine Beauregard, of Keene; four grandchildren: Joshua Beauregard and his wife, Jennifer; Charles Beauregard; Andrew Beauregard; and Breonna Simard; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Charles was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Rita A. (Guyette) Beauregard; a son, Charles R. Beauregard, Jr.; two granddaughters: Heather Beauregard and Marie Ann Simard; and two brothers: Robert Beauregard and Roderick Beauregard.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. The funeral mass will be livestreamed starting at 10 a.m. on the DiLuzio Foley and Fletcher Funeral Homes (Foley Funeral Home) Facebook page. You may also follow the livestream of the mass by accessing the livestream link on the Foley Funeral Home’s website under the service information for Charles. Burial with military and fire department honors will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway (Route 32), Swanzey. Family and friends are invited to call on the family on Wednesday evening, Aug. 19, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the calling hours as well as the funeral mass and burial are required to wear face masks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Beauregard’s memory to the American Heart Association Northeast Affiliate, Two Wall St., Manchester NH 03101.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.