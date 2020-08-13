Charles R. Beauregard Sr., 90, a longtime resident of Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Pheasant Wood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Peterborough. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene (www.foleyfuneralhome.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- In 12-2 vote, Keene City Council adopts mask ordinance
- Police: Gun fired but no injuries in Marlborough fight
- 7-hour meeting yields range of reopening plans among SAU 29 districts
- Keene State plans faculty cuts as part of 'right-sizing' effort
- Construction begins on 63-acre business park in Winchester
- New Ipswich can't stop traveling tent revival from coming to town
- Cedarcrest Center staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- Two Cheshire County residents among 13 new positives for COVID-19
- Pending COVID test, Hannah Grimes Marketplace closed to in-store shopping
- Frederick Lane Baybutt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.