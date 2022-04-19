Charles N. Blossom Jr., 86, of Concord, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022, surrounded by loving family after a period of declining health.
Charles was born in 1935 in Hinsdale, the son of the late Charles N. Blossom Sr. and Elizabeth Brink Blossom. Charles attended Hinsdale High School and the University of New Hampshire, graduating from UNH with the class of 1957. He was an excellent student-athlete and starred at UNH on the varsity baseball team. As a scholarship athlete at UNH, Charles was fortunate to be able to participate in the College Baseball World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Upon graduating from UNH, Charles chose the insurance industry as his professional career. He began his insurance career at Connecticut General Life. After a few years in Bloomfield, Conn., and Syracuse, N.Y., Charles moved his family to Concord. He was an officer at the Concord Group Insurance Companies for more than 30 years and enjoyed serving as President of Concord General Life Company. He subsequently served as the New Hampshire Insurance Commissioner. He was also a Realtor with the Masiello Group in Concord for several years before retirement.
Charlie was an accomplished participant in many community-related activities and was involved in a variety of organizations and clubs during his lifetime. He held leadership positions in the Concord Rotary Club, Concord Country Club in the president’s position, Concord Youth Hockey and the NH Chapter of Ice Hockey Officials, to name a few.
Life in Concord was the perfect choice for Charlie — it was everything he had hoped for to raise his family. His six children were able to participate in multiple sports and local activities throughout the years, making lifelong friendships along the way.
Known affectionately by his close friends and family as “The Chief,” Charlie was a stickler for details and was always quick to acknowledge and admire the accomplishments of others. Chief loved watching and playing golf and hockey. He traveled the country showing horses with his two daughters in competitions. Charles was also an avid runner, participating in 19 marathons including two Boston Marathons. Charlie was a longtime member of the Snowshoe Club in Concord, where he enjoyed dinners, great conversation and card games with his closest friends. His Snowshoe buddies will attest that Charlie was a masterful storyteller and loved getting people to laugh and have fun.
Chief loved ice cream, visiting with his grandchildren, and spending time with his many friends at Concord Country Club for more than 50 years. Charlie was very passionate about the sports in which his children and grandchildren were involved. He devoted a tremendous amount of time attending their games.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Susan Blossom, of Concord; his children: Dale Blossom and his wife, Judy, of Campton; Randy Blossom and his wife, Dayle, of Concord; Lee Blossom of Boston; Lynn Carrigan and her husband, Danny, of Tioga, Texas; Kyle Blossom and his wife, Joan, of Melrose, Mass.; and Tracy Hicks and her husband, Steve, of Deerfield. He is also survived by his brother, Dwight Blossom, of Hinsdale. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Blossom, of Conway, Mass. He leaves 11 precious grandchildren: Ryan Blossom, Trent Blossom, Casey Blossom, Emily Blossom, Kyle Carrigan, Danielle Carrigan Johnson, Jessica Carrigan Stapp, Troy Carrigan, Jack Hicks, Brad Hicks and Kathryn Blossom; and eight great-grandchildren: Aurora Carrigan, Sawyer Carrigan, Carrigan Johnson, Portlynd Carrigan, Asher Johnson, Bobby Blossom, Henry Blossom and Theo Blossom. He will also be greatly missed by Sue’s children: Jefferson Hofmann of Fitchburg, Wis.; and Stephanie Tipping and her husband, David, of Bedford, and their children, Lauren Tipping, Megan Tipping and Sabrina Tipping.
A celebration of Charles’ life will be held at Concord Country Club, Country Club Lane in Concord on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome by The Rotary Club of Concord, One Delta Drive, Concord NH 03301.
