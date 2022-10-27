Charles MacVeagh III

Charles “Pete” MacVeagh III passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, at age 90. Beloved husband of Patricia, brother to Clarissa, Charlton, Adele and Priscilla, and father to Charles (“Chip”) and Martha.
He was a graduate of Webster Groves, Mo., High School with the class of 1949, received an academic scholarship to Harvard University, received a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University, and received his masters degree from Balliol College in history and literature.
He served in the U.S. Army, going through Officer Candidate School (“OCS”), and was a Paratrooper, 82nd Airborne Division. He then worked for the St. Louis office of Price Waterhouse, earning his CPA, and enjoyed many years of consulting work in the Midwest. He was transferred to the Washington, D.C., office of Price Waterhouse to do international consulting, including doing consulting projects for the World Bank. His work carried him to South America, the Middle East and Africa, especially to Turkey, and he enjoyed the interesting people he worked with and learning about their cultures.
After retirement from Price Waterhouse, he and his son, Chip, worked on consulting with the goal of remediating coal mine land using agricultural waste to renovate the bare land.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife, Patricia, whom he adored throughout their entire marriage, and whom he thought about every day after her passing. He was an avid organic vegetable gardener, and enjoyed travel, walking and hiking outdoors, horseback riding and reading. He had wide-ranging interests in reading, and read about science, history, military history and biographies.