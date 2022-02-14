Charles Leroy Putnam

Charles Leroy “Charley” Putnam of Concord died peacefully in his sleep this week.
He was devoted to his family and his community. He was a wonderful storyteller and an avid reader of everything from Archer Mayer’s latest mystery to the most recent alumni magazine. His love of life and sense of humor were evident to everyone who knew him.
Charley grew up in Erie, Pa., with three younger sisters and spent summers on family owned farms in Lander, Pa. He was a graduate of Penn State and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.
In 1962, he married Judy Farnum and they moved to Summit Road in Keene where they established his veterinary practice. He loved large animal work, especially treating dairy cows, and often took his daughters on farm calls. With Dr. Carl Nelson, Charley later founded Cheshire Animal Hospital. After 25 years in private practice, Judy and Charley moved to her hometown of Pembroke when he took a position with the N.H. Department of Agriculture.
Charley supported his community as a member of the Lions Club for more than 60 years. He served as club president, first in Keene, and then in Concord. He donated more than 40 gallons of blood to the Red Cross over his lifetime and was active in the United Church of Christ in Keene.
Charley loved spending time with his family, whether it was telling stories, going to the ocean or watching Nittany Lions football. He shared his love of sailing, skiing and classic British sports cars with his daughters. Charley enjoyed traveling the back roads of his adopted state in his pick-up and later in daughter Janet’s Mini-Cooper. He was a founding member of the Fugawee Ski Club of Keene and skied at Mt. Sunapee into his late 70s.
Charley is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Putnam; his daughters: Jennifer Putnam of Pepperell, Mass.; and Janet Putnam of Tucson, Ariz., and Concord; his sisters: Nancy Wright of Virginia; and Joyce Helm and her husband, Scott, of Texas; his in-laws: John and Helena Farnum of New Hampshire; Carolyn and Harry Covington of Florida; Jan Farnum of Florida; and Lynne Farnum and Steve Boylan of Vermont; and many other beloved family members.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to your local Red Cross or making a donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center at www.splcenter.org. A private burial will be held this summer. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. For more information or to view and online memorial, go to www.csnh.com.
