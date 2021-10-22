Charles Kingsbury, 64, of Hinsdale died suddenly on Oct. 2, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1957, to Durward Kingsbury and Mildred (Rawson) Kingsbury. He grew up in Jamaica, Vt., and attended Leland and Gray High School.
Charlie was a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, serving in both the Air Force and the Army. Charlie had several different careers in his lifetime, including co-owning Sherman’s Country Store with his wife, Barbara; as a partner in Spofford Total Energy; at Fulflex; and most recently at Walmart in Hinsdale.
Charlie was predeceased by his son, Sean, in 2009; his wife, Barbara (Martishnig) Kingsbury, in 2014, and his mother, Mildred, in 2015. Charlie is survived by his son, Charles Kingsbury II, of Gilsum; his daughter-in-law, Rachael (Gougen) Kingsbury; and his grandchildren, Kylie and Pierce. Charlie is also survived by his stepdaughter, Tanya (Czernich) Brown, of Hinsdale; his son-in-law, David Brown; and his grandsons, Timothy and Zachary. He is survived by his father, Durward Kingsbury; as well as several sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 24, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at the Hinsdale Community Center. Donations in Charlie’s memory can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society.
