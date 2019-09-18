Charles H. Shook Sr.
Charles H. Shook Sr. died peacefully in his sleep in Keene on Sept. 12, 2019, after a period of failing health.
Charles was born in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 19, 1926, to Elizabeth Harwood and Robert Edgar Shook.
He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1948. Following his service, he worked for Kodak, Ford Motor Company and the Williams Company. He then went back to school at Oklahoma State University where he earned his master’s degree and Ph.D. in accounting. After they moved to Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., he became a professor of accounting at Mercy College where he served for over 25 years.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elizabeth Drake “Betty Ann” Shook of Keene, whom he married on June 17, 1949, in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. He is survived by his sons, Rev. Woody Shook and his wife, Janet Shook, and their children, Micah and Alana; and his youngest son, Eliot Shook and his wife, Catherine Shook, who live in Southern Shores, N.C., and their children, Robert Thayer and Catherine Shook. Chuck and Betty Ann have seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Williams of Kansas City; his brother, Robert Edgar Shook Jr. of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews.
During their 70 years of marriage, Betty Ann and Chuck traveled throughout the country on family trips teaching their sons about the heritage of this vast country. While in Dobbs Ferry they created a large “O” gauge Lionel train layout. They served as a ruling elder and as a deacon in various Presbyterian congregations. Chuck also served as treasurer in several of these churches. While in Keene, he served as the treasurer of both the Monadnock Habitat for Humanity and the Prospect-Woodward Board. Together they volunteered at the Community Kitchen. Chuck was known for jokes only he appreciated, his charm and grace, his attention to detail and his love of his family.
A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. Following the service, a reception will be held at the church. Interment will be held at a later date at West Point.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cheshire Health Foundation, 580 Court St., Keene, NH 03431; or to the Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene (www.foleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with these arrangements.
