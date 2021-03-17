Charles Elton Warren Jr., 72, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home in Boston after a long period of failing health.
Born Oct. 3, 1948, in Fayetteville, N.C., he was the older of two children born to Charles E. Warren Sr. and Lucille McMillan Warren. For the past 43 years he was partner and husband to Keene native Katherine Kimball. They lived in Boston and spent summers at the Kimball cottage at Spofford Lake.
Charles graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, Harvard College and Princeton University. His career was teaching, writing and editing. He began at The New School, then Tufts, Harvard and Boston University, first in the English and history departments, then concentrating on film studies. He edited many books and articles on film and filmmakers, and his book on film, “Writ on Water: The Sources and Reach of Film Imagination,” will be published posthumously by SUNY Press.
Charles was extremely gifted intellectually, and had a vast knowledge of multiple fields: film, literature, music, art, history, philosophy and classical studies. He was very interested in classical and new music, and routinely attended and often reviewed performances in Boston and throughout the area. In his college years he was an accomplished competitor in the field of Tennessee Walking Horses, and played classical piano. He became an avid cook and consumer of multiple cuisines, was famous for his “Charles Warren Gin & Tonic” and especially enjoyed an “extra dry martini, straight up, with a twist.”
In addition to his wife, Katherine Kimball, he is survived by their family, her three children: David Barrett (Holly) of Sullivan and Key West, Fla.; Colony Barrett of Concord; and Kate Barrett (Gary Shramek) of West Barnstable, Mass.; and five grandchildren: Jordan, Payton and Cameron Wilhelm; and Nicholas and Stephanie Thum. His family in North Carolina includes his sister, Lucy Chambers, of Fayetteville, N.C., and her three children: Ben Chambers (Reston) of Fayetteville, N.C., Cam Chambers of New York City; Maggie Chambers of Raleigh, N.C., and grandson, Bennett Chambers; and maternal aunt Betty McMillan and paternal uncle Harold Warren (Ann Warren), both of Fayetteville, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at a future date, given the restrictions on travel and gatherings. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to support your local cultural and nonprofit organizations, and think of him when you do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.