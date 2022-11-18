Charles Edward LaMontagne

Charles “Chaz” Edward LaMontagne, beloved brother, father, grandfather, and dear friend, of Keene, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center at age 66.
Charlie was born on April 19, 1956, to Mary (Borcuk) LaMontagne and Alfred LaMontagne in Keene. He graduated from Keene High School in 1974, and in later years attended Franklin Pierce University while working full-time at The Timken Company. Charlie later retired from The Timken Company in 2016 as a senior buyer.
In early years, Charlie enjoyed many hobbies. He was a devoted golfer at Bretwood Golf Course and a pitcher for three softball teams (Schneider Construction, Marshalls Barber Shop and Bergeron Construction). He later took his softball talents off the mound, where he coached for Andy’s Honda and led the team to third place in nationals in Staten Island, N.Y.
On Christmas Day 1992 he welcomed his first daughter, Casey (LaMontagne) Russell, with his then wife, Sherry (McGuirk) LaMontagne. The two later welcomed their daughter, Kayla LaMontagne, on June 6, 1995.
As the years passed, Charlie grew to enjoy the simple things in life. To name a few, he enjoyed studying the stock market, watching the classic car shows from the comfort of his home (and knowing every make and model before the commentator could catch his breath), going for a drive on a sunny day with the windows down, brewing a weekend coffee while spending time with his granddaughters, and giving his daughters a full movie review on recent (or not so recent) romantic comedies. He would also be remiss if his lifelong love of Boston sports teams was not mentioned. He was a year-round Boston fanatic, or rooted for anyone but the New York Yankees.
Charlie is predeceased by his father, Alfred LaMontagne, his mother, Mary (Borcuk) LaMontagne, and his brother, Gary LaMontagne.
Charlie leaves behind two daughters: Casey (LaMontagne) Russell and her husband, Chris Russell; and Kayla LaMontagne; two granddaughters, Adalynn Russell and Bexley Russell; four brothers: Harold LaMontagne and his wife, Karen LaMontagne; George LaMontagne and his wife, Elinor “Jeanne” LaMontagne; John LaMontagne; and Bobby LaMontagne; and one sister, Mary Ann Colburn and her significant other, Dana Skillings. He also leaves behind extended loved ones who range in location across the United States.
Charlie also leaves behind his former wife, Sherry (McGuirk) LaMontagne, with whom the two shared a 25-year marriage, two daughters and many memories.
A final toast will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Cliffy’s Pub in Keene to commemorate the love and memories shared by all of Charlie’s friends and family.