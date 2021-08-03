Charles E. Whitney, 64, of Jaffrey, passed away on July 28, 2021, following an extended illness in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Charles was born in Fitchburg, Mass., on June 6, 1957, to Charles H. Whitney and Mariline (Hawkins) Whitney. He was raised in Fitchburg and graduated from Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School as an electrician in 1975.
Charles worked for the B&M Railroad in the 1980s as a signalman and trainman. He later went to work at Interstate Electric as a master electrician. In the late 1990s he went on to work at Kingsbury in Keene, where he resided with his children and partner.
Charles bought a home in Jaffrey in 1995. Shortly after the purchase of the home, he married his partner, Martha Knight-Whitney, in September 1996. He later returned to work for Interstate Electric until 2012 when he began to work for Teleflex in Jaffrey. Charles retired early due to his illness.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by two daughters: Melissa Fleck of Jaffrey and Heather Dow of Peterborough; two sisters: Carol Hokans of Aiken, S.C., and Debra Benschneider of Lancaster, Mass.; eight grandchildren: Raven, Beau, Sylas, Makenzie, Ila, Dani, Locke and Florence; two nephews: Matthew and Christopher Benschneider; and a brother-in-law, Paul Knight, and his wife, Cindy. Charles is predeceased by his parents, and his son, Stephan Whitney.
Charles will be missed by all who knew him. He was known for always lending a helping hand with a smile. The family is very thankful to Barbara and Nancy, the hospice nurses from Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, and Sandra, Francine, and Margaret for the wonderful job they did with caring for Charles.
There will be no public calling hours or services. There is going to be a private family gathering held later and invitations will be sent with the date.
Memorial and flower contributions may be made in Charles E. Whitney’s name to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (https://monadnockhumanesociety.org); or to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.hcsservices.org).
