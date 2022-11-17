Charles Burchell Phillips, 78, of Walpole, peacefully passed away at home on Nov. 7, 2022, after a long illness.
Charles was born in Kingston, Jamaica, the son of Dr. Charles B. Phillips Sr. and Rose Sutherland Phillips.
He is pre-deceased by his parents, and his brother, Alfred Burchell Phillips.
At the age of 13, he and his brother moved to live with their grandfather, Mortimer Sutherland, in Montclair, N.J., where he attended middle school. He moved back to Jamaica, attended and graduated from Calabar College (high school) in Kingston, Jamaica, and subsequently received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1966.
From 1966 to 1968, Charles worked in Ford Motor Company’s “Experimental Garage” in Dearborn, Mich., where new car styling and features were explored. He was very creative, helping to develop start-up businesses until 1970 when he went to work for the Ideal Toy Company. Following that, he developed new games, consulted with other game inventors and received several patents. Charles’ games, produced and sold by Hasbro and Parker Brothers, include “Advance to Boardwalk,” “Free Parking,” “M.A.G.S.,” “I Vant to Bite Your Finger” and “Clue Jr.” to name only a few. He also created and independently produced the game BUX.
Charles was a keen observer of human nature, energetically engaging with everyone he met, making many, many friends. So many things endeared him to his legion of friends such as his love of car design, driving fast, jazz, listening to NPR, track and field (especially the Penn Relays and any races that included Jamaican track participants), running and watching football (he was once a rugby player).
He was a lover of all things sweet to eat and any kind of Jamaican food. Charles had a special place in his heart for animals, especially cats and crows. Erudite, kind and possessing a sonorous speaking voice, Charles was a very warm and loving individual. He was a deep thinker with an upbeat attitude, always believing that everyone is doing the best that they can.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor (Ellie) Giannelli Phillips, of Walpole (P.O. Box 880, Walpole NH); his niece, Nicole Bacomo, and her husband, Fernando, of Plantation, Fla.; several cousins; and a host of good friends.
A celebration of Charles’ life will be held at a later date. The family asks that anyone wishing to donate in his memory to consider Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (https://monadnockhumanesociety.org/tribute-gifts/); or Howard University, 2400 6th St. NW, Washington DC 20059 (https://giving.howard.edu/givenow).
