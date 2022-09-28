Charles B. “Charlie” Wright, 85, a resident of North Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, under the care of Keene Center Genesis.
He was born to the late Veda M. (Whipple) and Paul B. Wright on Oct. 16, 1936, in Keene. He graduated from Keene High School, class of 1955.
On Jan. 28, 1957, Charles exchanged vows with Katherine Cashman. They had a simple ceremony with their family and friends surrounding them.
Charlie worked for Markem in the machine shop for 38 years starting as a co-op student; he retired in 1991. After retirement he was self-employed for a while, machining in his home shop.
He had many different hobbies in life such as NASCAR and traveling to several tracks for races. Charlie enjoyed camping in his motorhomes, covering most of the United States and parts of Canada. He also enjoyed his travels to Europe. He liked working in his shop and was a man of many talents — the epitome of a Mr. Fix-it and a jack of all trades. He once discovered when the column shift in his car got really sloppy he could put it on the left of the column, it had the same pattern only upside down. He created “shoe tires” for his Model A and drove it in some local parades. He was never short on projects to finish or projects to start. Charlie was always willing to help family and friends whenever he could. He had a great sense of humor, a firm handshake and was also known to be a gentle giant.
Mr. Wright leaves behind his beloved wife, Kathy, of North Swanzey; his three children, Susan Rice of Winchester, Jaclynn Stromgren and her husband, Rick, of Keene and Lorri Wright of Keene; and his two siblings, Lawrence Wright of Marlborough and Barbara Lambert of Marlborough. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He is now rejoined with his parents, his sister Virginia Johnson and brother Everett Wright, and his son-in-law Tom Rice.
A burial will take place Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. Although flowers will be gladly accepted, the family has requested all donations be made to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene, NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).