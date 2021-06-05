A public graveside service for Charles B. “Charlie” Loos will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
