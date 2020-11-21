Charles B. Loos, 90, of Keene, passed away on Nov. 20, 2020. He passed surrounded by love and attention after having lived a full life. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
