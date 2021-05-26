A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene, on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. for Charles A. “Charlie” Farmer, a well-known businessman and longtime resident of Keene, who passed away peacefully at his home in Viera, Fla., on Feb. 21, 2021. The Rev. Msgr. Daniel Lamothe will be the celebrant. Burial with committal prayers and military honors will follow at the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.
