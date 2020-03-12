Charles A. DeGrandpre
A memorial service/celebration of life for Charles Allyson DeGrandpre, who passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, will be held on Monday, March 16, at 1:30 p.m. at Wentworth by the Sea Hotel, 588 Wentworth Road, New Castle.
