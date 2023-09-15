Charlene Whitaker

Charlene Ayotte Whitaker, 74, of Norfolk, Conn., passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Torrington, Conn., after a hard fight with a complex illness.
She was born June 22, 1949, in Keene, the daughter of the late Ernest and Charlotte (Chamberlin) Ayotte.
Charlene raised her family in Keene and Wrightsville, Pa. She moved to Norfolk, Conn., from the North Carolina coast in 2020. She was known for her tenacious work ethic. She most recently enjoyed her position at Stop and Shop in Canaan, Conn., where she was well-liked by patrons and colleagues alike. While she lived in Keene, she worked at Sun Foods, where the Keene Hannaford Supermarket is now located.
She was self-proclaimed as Tom Brady’s Number 1 Fan and didn’t want to live through a fantasy football season where she was unable to draft him.
Charlene had an incredibly generous and feisty spirit. Her charm was that she had witty, irreverent comments for everything and everyone. She is already deeply missed.
She is survived by her two cherished sons: Jay Whitaker and his wife, Danielle, of Norfolk, Conn.; and Jared Whitaker and his wife, Ashley, of Oklahoma; five adored grandchildren: Evie, Chelsea, Lyko, Riker and Willow; her close siblings: Teddy Ayotte and his wife, Ann; Caryl Carroll and her husband, Robbie; and Gordie Ayotte, all of New Hampshire; her sister in law, Darlene Ayotte, of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Ronnie Ayotte, and a sister-in-law, Sue Ayotte.
A brief memorial and ash burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in West Swanzey on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Legion Post 4 in Keene.