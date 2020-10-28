Chandler J. Wyman, 93, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Langdon Place of Keene.
His parents, Fred C. and Flora (Banfill) Wyman, welcomed their son into the world on April 8, 1927, in Keene. He grew up in Keene and was a 1945 graduate of Keene High School.
Chandler was an Army Air Force veteran, serving during World War II.
Following his military obligation, Chandler worked as a draftsman with the former Kingsbury Corporation of Keene for many years.
Wanting to help others, Chandler was a 19-gallon blood donor with the American Red Cross program. He was also a scoutmaster with the local Boy Scouts as well as an active volunteer with the Swamp Bats baseball team.
Chandler loved doing Sudoku, playing cribbage with friends and playing solitaire games on his computer. He wintered in Florida, where he enjoyed playing shuffleboard and pool. He also enjoyed riding his Segway around town and took it to Florida many times to enjoy riding it there.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his son, Spencer Wyman, of Kasilof, Alaska; two daughters: Ronna Wyman and Barri Wyman, both of Keene; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his twin sister, Cherolyn Robinson, of Marlborough; and his sister, Joan LaCoon, of Jaffrey; his longtime companion, Valerie “Val” Buchan, of Keene; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In keeping with Chandler’s wishes, services will be private.
For those who wish, donations may be made in his memory to the Castle Center, c/o Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
