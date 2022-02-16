Cathy A. Lackey

Cathy A. (Bunker) Lackey, 68, a lifelong resident of Gilsum, passed away peacefully with family at her side at her home in Gilsum on Feb. 8, 2022.
Her parents, Agnes M. (Luksevish) and Clifford A. Bunker Sr., welcomed their daughter, one of eight children, into the world on May 4, 1953, in Gilsum. Cathy grew up in Gilsum and was a graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey.
Cathy loved her work with Douglas Toy Company, designing and sewing cuddle toys for more than 40 years. She also enjoyed going fishing, knitting and sewing, cooking, and tending to her flower gardens and her home, a responsibility she took great pride in. From an early age, Cathy was self-sufficient and able to take care of any problems that presented themselves to her. She found a special place in her heart for her dachshund dogs.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her son, Frank P. Lackey Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Sullivan; her daughter, Melissa Lackey, of Keene; her granddaughter, Savanna, and her husband, Eric Snelling III, of Washington (N.H.); her brother, Daniel “Danny” Bunker, and his wife, Sue, of Surry; a sister, Agnes Simoneau, and her husband, Al, of Francestown; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Her husband of 41 years, Frank Philip Lackey Sr., and her brothers, Clifford “Sonny” Bunker, Gene Bunker, Terry Bunker and Dustin Bunker, predeceased her.
Services for Cathy will be held privately by the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in her memory to Patient Care Needs of Hospice, Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Lackey’s services. To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.