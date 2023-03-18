Cathy A. Cote, 57, of Keene, and formerly of Bridgeport, Conn., passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of her home on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
She was born the daughter to Irene (Bertsimas) and Marc Cote on June 3, 1965, in Nashua. She was educated and graduated from Bridgeport High School in Bridgeport, Conn., with the class of 1983.
Cathy loved spending all of her free time cooking delicious meals.
Ms. Cote is survived by her parents, Irene and Marc Cote, of Bridgeport, Conn.; her son, Michael Cote, of Bridgeport, Conn.; her brother, Marc Cote II, and his wife, Sylvia; and her two grandchildren, Malaysia and Michael Cote. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
