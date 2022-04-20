Cathryn Alyce Vaine, age 62, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a sudden illness.
She was born on April 7, 1960, in Derby, Conn., to Gerald and Valerie (Morton) Celone. She married Timothy Vaine on Aug. 23, 1980, and had two children, Christopher and Holli Vaine.
Cathryn worked a number of years as a waitress, including for her mother when she was a teenager, so she always tipped well. She worked at the woolen mill in West Swanzey, as a kitchen worker in Troy Elementary and as a secretary for Aaron Pallet, before working as a paraprofessional at Monadnock Regional Middle High School. There, she touched the lives of generations of students as well as her co-workers, who miss her greatly.
Cathy was a fighter, a survivor of cancer, who was always seeking self-improvement and further education. She loved to watch mysteries, cooking shows, science fiction and fantasy. Her favorites were “Star Trek,” “Murder She Wrote” and Harry Potter. She loved the color purple, the smell of patchouli and always looked forward to when her lilacs would start to bloom.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Michael Celone. She is survived by her husband; her children; her sisters, Lisa Celone and Rose Chobian and her husband, Joe; her brothers, Gerry Celone and Daniel Celone and his wife, Leah; her niece, Valerie Pacitto, and her husband, John; her nephew, Joe Chobian Jr.; her brother-in-law, Norman Vaine; and her dog, Merlin.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date which is yet to be decided.
