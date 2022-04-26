Cathryn Alyce Vaine, age 62, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a sudden illness.
She was born on April 7, 1960, in Derby, Conn., to Gerard and Valerie (Morton) Celone. She married Timothy Vaine on Aug. 23, 1980, and had two children, Christopher and Holli Vaine.
Cathryn worked a number of years as a waitress, including for her mother when she was a teenager, so she always tipped well. She worked at the Woolen Mill in West Swanzey, as a kitchen worker in Troy Elementary, and as a secretary for Aaron Pallet before working as a paraprofessional at Monadnock Regional Middle High School. There, she touched the lives of generations of students, as well as her co-workers, who miss her greatly.
Cathy was a fighter, a survivor of cancer, who was always seeking self-improvement and further education. She loved to watch mysteries, cooking shows, science fiction and fantasy. Her favorites were “Star Trek,” “Murder She Wrote” and Harry Potter. She loved the color purple, the smell of patchouli, and always looked forward to when her lilacs would start to bloom.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Michael Celone. She is survived by her husband, Timothy, and her children, Christopher and Holli Vaine; her sisters, Lia Celone, and Rose (Celone) Chobian and her husband, Joseph Chobian; her brothers, Gerard Celone, and Daniel Celone and his wife, Leah (Clark) Celone; an uncle, Eugene Celone; her brother-in-law, Norman Vaine; her dog, Merlin; and the following nieces and nephews: Valerie (Chobian) Pacitto and her husband, John Pacitto; Joseph Chobian III; Jeffery Vaine and his wife, Penny (Ryder) Vaine; Karen (Vaine) Jerome and her husband, Paul Jerome; Michael Vaine and his wife, Arieanna (Perez) Vaine; Matthew Vaine; Steve Vaine; Yvonne Anear; and Diana Vaine; and many friends and associates from MRHS and the community.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date which is yet to be decided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.